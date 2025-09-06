default-cbs-image
Wilson recorded one tackle in Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Eagles.

It was an uninspiring line for Wilson, but he was on the field for 100 percent of defensive snaps, so his role doesn't appear to be in danger. After topping 80 stops in each of the last two seasons, he should be in line to be more involved in future contests.

