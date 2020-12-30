Wilson was absent from Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
There is no indication that Wilson's illness is anything COVID-19 related, but his situation will need to be monitored as the week progresses. If healthy enough, Darian Thompson (concussion) would presumably be in line to replace him should he ultimately be unable to go.
More News
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Big IDP effort in win•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: All clear Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Logs limited practice•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Could be back practicing this week•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Ruled out Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Draws questionable tag•