Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Nabs pick vs. Giants
Wilson recorded six total tackles (three solo) and one interception in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants.
The veteran safety delivered a crucial pick in the Cowboys' divisional win Sunday, intercepting a pass intended for Malik Nabers down the left sideline to set up the game-winning field goal in overtime. Wilson rebounded well from an underwhelming Week 1 performance, in which he tallied just one total tackle. He's played 100-percent of Dallas' defensive snaps in consecutive games and will continue to serve as one of the team's defensive leaders in a Week 3 matchup against the Bears.
