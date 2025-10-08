Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Nice day in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson recorded eight tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 37-22 win against the Jets.
Wilson collected at least six tackles for the fourth consecutive contest in Week 5, thanks in part to being on the field for 69 defensive snaps. He'll be looking to keep that streak going in a Week 6 contest against Carolina.
