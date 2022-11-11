Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Friday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
More News
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Notches third sack in Week 7 win•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Records second sack of season•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Leads team with nine tackles•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Tallies double-digit tackles•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Plays every snap•