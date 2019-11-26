Play

Wilson (illness) was not listed on Monday's injury report, Bills Insider Chris Brown reports.

Wilson was not able to play in Sunday's loss to the Patriots due to illness but it appears he has made a recovery. Monday's injury report was more of an estimation by the Cowboys so keep an eye out for any updates with Thursday's game against the Bills looming.

