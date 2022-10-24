Wilson totaled six tackles (three solo) and one sack in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Lions.

Wilson had one of Dallas' five sacks of quarterback Jared Goff. The 27-year-old safety has been adept at getting to the quarterback in 2022, as Wilson's three sacks in seven games this season have him just half a sack shy of his career total accrued over 34 games heading into the season.