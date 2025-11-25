Wilson (neck) was a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Wilson may have tweaked his neck during the Cowboys' 24-21 overtime win over the Eagles on Sunday, when he played every single defensive snap and finished with five solo tackles and a pass defense. His limited participation in Monday's walkthrough indicates that the injury isn't considered a serious one, and he'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation heading into Thursday's game against the Chiefs.