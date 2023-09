Wilson (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Coach Mike McCarthy expressed some optimism earlier in the day that Wilson could practice Saturday, but he missed all three official practices this week. The 28-year-old made all 17 starts last season, making a career-high 101 tackles. Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse will see most of the safety snaps for Dallas Sunday night.