The Cowboys selected Wilson in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 213th overall.

Safety was a need for the Cowboys coming into the draft and Wilson helps address that. He's old for a rookie at 24, but the Texas A&M Aggie is experienced who had four forced fumbles and eight interceptions during an injury-filled college career.

