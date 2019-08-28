Wilson has received the highest grade of any rookie from Pro Football Focus through the first three weeks of the preseason, Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News reports.

That's not the highest grade of any first-year safety -- it's the highest grade of any rookie at any position. While the amount of playing time he's gotten while fighting for a roster spot, and the quality of the opposition he's faced, certainly factor into that ranking, Wilson's more than passed the eye test as well, snagging two interceptions. All signs point to the sixth-round pick opening the year on the 53-man roster, and if he continues to develop as rapidly as he's shown in camp, it may not be long before he's pushing Jeff Heath for a starting spot.