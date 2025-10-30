default-cbs-image
Wilson (elbow) didn't practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Wilson was unable to play against the Broncos in Week 8 due to an elbow injury he aggravated in Week 7 against the Commanders. He'll have two more opportunities to return to practice in at least a limited capacity, which would give him a chance to return for the Cowboys' Week 9 tilt against the Cardinals on Monday.

