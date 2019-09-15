Wilson is a coach's decision inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Redskins.

Wilson missed Week 1 due to an ankle injury. He's recovered from his injury but with the team fairly healthy he's being scratched as a depth player. When he is active he's likely to primarily serve as a special teams player and depth defender.

