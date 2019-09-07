Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Out for opener
Wilson (ankle) will not play in Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Wilson was absent from practice throughout the week, which renders this decision relatively unsurprising. The rookie sixth-round pick impressed throughout the preseason and is expected to provide depth at strong safety this year.
