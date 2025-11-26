Wilson (neck) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Chiefs, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Wilson was dealing with a neck injury following the Cowboys' Week 12 win over the Eagles, but he practiced in full Wednesday, suggesting he's moved past the issue in time for Thursday's contest. The 30-year-old has appeared in nine games for Dallas this season, recording 44 total tackles and four passes defensed, including two interceptions. Now fully health, Wilson is expected to start alongside Malik Hooker to form the Cowboys' top safety duo in Week 13.