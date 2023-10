Wilson (leg) tallied seven tackles (five solo) in the Cowboys 42-10 loss to the 49ers in Week 5.

Wilson has now seen his tackle total increase in each game this year after being sidelined in the first two weeks. It should be noted, he did exit the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury. The severity of the issue remains unknown at this time, but more clarity should come once the Cowboys release the first injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Chargers.