Wilson record eight tackles (six solo) in the Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Wilson's eight combined tackles led the team. The fourth-year-pro continues to rebound from an injured plagued third season, in which he missed eight games with shoulder and groin injuries. He now has 13 tackles, one interception and one pass defensed through the first two weeks. He'll look to continue producing in Week 3 against the Giants.