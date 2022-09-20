Wilson record eight tackles (six solo) in the Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Wilson's eight combined tackles led the team. The fourth-year-pro continues to rebound from an injured plagued third season, in which he missed eight games with shoulder and groin injuries. He now has 13 tackles, one interception and one pass defensed through the first two weeks. He'll look to continue producing in Week 3 against the Giants.
More News
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Will play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Returns to team ahead of Week 18•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Not traveling for Week 18•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Activated from IR•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Designated to return•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Still undergoing tests•