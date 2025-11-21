Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Practices in full
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (elbow) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
The safety was limited during Wednesday's session. Wilson played 80 percent of the defensive snaps last Monday against the Raiders, but he did miss the previous two games with an elbow issue. The seventh-year pro appears on track to play Sunday against Philadelphia.
