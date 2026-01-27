Wilson recorded 71 tackles (39 solo) and a forced fumble while adding five passes defended, including two interceptions, over 15 games for the Cowboys in 2025.

Dallas had one of the worst defenses in the league, but Wilson was still able to produce decent numbers, with his pass defended and INT totals tying his career highs. The veteran safety did miss two games in the middle of the season with an elbow injury and dealt with other nagging issues throughout the year, and at 30 years old there may not be a huge market for his services in free agency. The Cowboys brought in a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, but Wilson might be viewed as an affordable stopgap in the secondary if the front office doesn't want to spend significant resources at the position.