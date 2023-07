Wilson (calf) is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to the calf strain he suffered in practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys are optimistic that Wilson will be available for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Giants, which is just over six weeks away. Wilson -- who re-signed on a three-year deal worth up to $24 million this offseason -- was carted off Wednesday. He led the team with 101 tackles in 2022.