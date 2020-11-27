Wilson racked up 10 tackles (nine solo) in Thursday's 41-16 loss to Washington.
Wilson's nine solo tackles were a career high, ultimately bringing his season total to 53 tackles (36 solo) after primarily playing special teams as a rookie last year. The Cowboys' starting safeties, Wilson and Xavier Woods, ended up tying for the team lead in tackles Thursday -- a scathing indictment of the job the front seven did in containing Antonio Gibson and the Washington running game. Wilson has racked up 19 tackles over the last two games, and his IDP value is soaring heading into Week 13's road tilt against another team with a ground-heavy game plan in the Ravens.