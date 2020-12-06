Wilson (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Ravens, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wilson missed practice Friday, and there hasn't been any indication that he returned to the field Saturday. If he ends up sitting out this week, Darian Thompson likely would step in at strong safety.
More News
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Unable to practice Friday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Provides 10 tackles in loss•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Leads team in tackles•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Not listed on injury report•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Can't knock illness•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Listed as questionable•