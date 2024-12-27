Wilson (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Wilson popped up on the Cowboys' injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to a knee injury, but he upgraded to a limited session Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. If the 29-year-old is forced to miss his first game of the season in Week 17 due to this knee injury, Israel Mukuamu is likely to start alongside Malik Hooker as part of Dallas' top safety duo.