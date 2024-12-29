Wilson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The safety recorded one solo tackle before exiting. Juanyeh Thomas replaced him, even though he's playing with a sprained PCL in his knee, per Archer.
