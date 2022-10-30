Wilson (undisclosed) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wilson was officially designated with muscle cramps as the reason for his departure from this contest, though the exact nature of this issue is still unclear. The starting safety recorded 50 tackles, three sacks, two passes defended and an interception over the first seven weeks of the season. In Wilson's stead, expect Markquese Bell and Israel Mukuamu to see increased reps with the Cowboys up 49-29 in the fourth quarter.