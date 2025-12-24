default-cbs-image
Wilson (hip) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old from Texas A&M upgraded from limited practice Tuesday to a full go Wednesday, suggesting he's moved past his hip injury in time to play in Thursday's divisional matchup. Now fully healthy, Wilson will likely start alongside Malik Hooker to form Dallas' top safety duo in Week 17.

