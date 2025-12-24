Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Ready for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (hip) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old from Texas A&M upgraded from limited practice Tuesday to a full go Wednesday, suggesting he's moved past his hip injury in time to play in Thursday's divisional matchup. Now fully healthy, Wilson will likely start alongside Malik Hooker to form Dallas' top safety duo in Week 17.
More News
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Estimated as limited Monday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Exits with eye injury•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Available to play Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Limited to open Week 16 prep•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Full participant Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Limited by knee injury•