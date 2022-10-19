Wilson notched five tackles (two solo) and one sack during Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Eagles.
Wilson forced a Philadelphia punt by sacking Jalen Hurts for a zero-yard loss on third-and-nine play at the beginning of the third quarter. Across six appearances, the four-year safety has totaled 44 tackles, two sacks, two pass defenses and one interception.
