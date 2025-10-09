Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (elbow) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Wilson was unavailable for practice Wednesday due to an apparent elbow injury, but he was able to return to the field in a limited capacity at the team's second practice of the week Thursday. The safety will have one more chance to log a full practice prior to Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.
