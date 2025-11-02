default-cbs-image
Wilson (elbow) was ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson missed Dallas' Week 8 loss to the Broncos and will be in line for his second consecutive absence. With Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) questionable, the Cowboys could be very thin in the back end of their secondary in Monday's matchup against the Cardinals.

