Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Ruled out for MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (elbow) was ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson missed Dallas' Week 8 loss to the Broncos and will be in line for his second consecutive absence. With Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) questionable, the Cowboys could be very thin in the back end of their secondary in Monday's matchup against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Opens week with DNP•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Ruled out for Week 8•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Back on injury report•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Cleared to play Week 7•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Working through elbow injury•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Snags pick versus Panthers•