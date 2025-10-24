default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wilson (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Wilson played through the elbow issue last Sunday against Washington after he was initially injured in Week 6, so it's fair to wonder if he suffered setback. Alijah Clark will likely see increased reps on defense for Dallas.

More News