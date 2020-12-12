Wilson (groin) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wilson will miss a second consecutive game, opening the door for Darian Thompson to start at strong safety once again. Reggie Robinson should see a major increase in his respective workload as well. Wilson will aim to shake off this injury for next week's matchup against the 49ers.
