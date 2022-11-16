Wilson collected seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Packers.

Wilson was one of four Dallas defenders to tie with a team-high seven stops against Green Bay, though he'd played the third-most defensive snaps (52) of this group. The safety was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, though it's unclear if this ultimately affected his playing time Sunday. Nevertheless, Wilson is now just six tackles shy of setting a new career high in this category.

