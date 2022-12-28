Wilson recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Saturday's 40-34 win over the Eagles.
Wilson didn't stuff the stat sheet, but he did record his most tackles since Week 13 against the Colts, and the second most since Week 8 against the Bears. He now has 94 stops on the season, which far exceeds his previous career high of 71. He'll work to continue producing Thursday against the Titans.
