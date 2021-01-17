Wilson recorded 71 tackles (48 solo) while adding 3.5 sacks, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 14 games during 2020.

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Wilson didn't get much of a chance to show what he could do as a rookie, but in his first start in Week 4 this season he immediately made an impact with 10 tackles including a sack. The 25-year-old was particularly impressive down the stretch as the Cowboys tried to claw their way into the playoffs, racking up 37 tackles over his final five games sandwiched around a groin strain that sidelined him for two weeks. Incoming defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme is fantasy friendly for safeties (just ask Keanu Neal or Earl Thomas), so Wilson could be poised for a very impressive 2021.