Wilson (calf) is expected to be limited in practice Wednesday and practice in full Thursday, in anticipation of suiting up Sunday against the Cardinals, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Wilson has missed each of Dallas' first two games this season, but his return appears to be on the horizon. The veteran safety's return would certainly be a boost to an already strong defense that has only allowed 10 points on the 2023 campaign thus far.