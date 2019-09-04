Wilson (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Last week, Wilson told owner Jerry Jones he expected to practice ahead of Week 1's game versus the Giants, but that will have to wait until either Thursday or Friday. The rookie sixth-round pick had a successful preseason and received one of the highest grades of any rookie by Pro Football Focus, so he may be used immediately in dime packages and when Jeff Heath or Xavier Woods need a breather.

