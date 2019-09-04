Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Sits out practice Wednesday
Wilson (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Last week, Wilson told owner Jerry Jones he expected to practice ahead of Week 1's game versus the Giants, but that will have to wait until either Thursday or Friday. The rookie sixth-round pick had a successful preseason and received one of the highest grades of any rookie by Pro Football Focus, so he may be used immediately in dime packages and when Jeff Heath or Xavier Woods need a breather.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...