Wilson (groin) was downgraded to out for Tuesday's game against the Ravens, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
The 25-year-old initially received the questionable tag but won't be available for Week 13. Darian Thompson is expected to step in at strong safety for Dallas in Wilson's absence.
