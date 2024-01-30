Wilson recorded 88 tackles (55 solo) while adding three passes defended including two interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over 15 regular-season games in 2023.

The 28-year-old safety missed the first two games of the year with a calf injury and didn't start seeing a full workload until Week 5, but Wilson was his usual tackling-machine self down the stretch, with 53 of his stops coming in the Cowboys' final seven regular-season games. He's thrived in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme, but Wilson's 2024 outlook could take a big hit if Quinn takes a head coaching job elsewhere this offseason.