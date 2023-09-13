Wilson (calf) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Wilson had a big workout today, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, who is hopeful the safety will be able to practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The 28-year-old was unable to play Week 1 against the Giants and will likely need to log at least a limited session this week if he's going to play Sunday against the Jets. If Wilson is ultimately unable to play, Malik Hooker will likely get the start at free safety.