Wilson (calf) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Wilson had a big workout today, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, who is hopeful the safety will be able to practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The 28-year-old was unable to play Week 1 against the Giants and will likely need to log at least a limited session this week if he's going to play Sunday against the Jets. If Wilson is ultimately unable to play, Malik Hooker will likely get the start at free safety.
More News
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Inactive Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Officially doubtful for SNF•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Expected to practice Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Still not practicing•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Projected to miss 4-to-6 weeks•