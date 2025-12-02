Wilson was limited in practice Monday due to a neck injury, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Wilson's neck issue first appeared on last Monday's practice report. He was ultimately cleared to play against Kansas City on Thanksgiving and logged his usual near-every-down role, finishing with five tackles and a forced fumble. It appears that Wilson isn't quite past the injury, but given his ability to play through it last week and to log a limited session Monday, he's probably trending toward playing this Thursday versus Detroit.