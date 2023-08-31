Wilson (calf) has not yet returned to practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wilson was given a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline on July 26, which puts him just over five weeks as of Thursday. There will be more clarity gained on his status next week when the Cowboys release their injury report ahead of their Week 1 game against the Giants. When healthy, he is projected to start at free safety, but Malik Hooker would be the prime candidate to fill in should he not be ready to go to start the year.