Wilson (elbow) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Wilson missed two games due to an elbow injury, but he was cleared to play against the Raiders on Monday, when he logged three tackles (two solo) while playing 48 of 60 defensive snaps (80 percent). His limited practice participation Wednesday could just be an effort from the Cowboys to reduce the risk of aggravating the injury, and he'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury tag for Sunday's NFC East clash against the Eagles.