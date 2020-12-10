Wilson (groin) was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice.

Wilson missed Tuesday's game against the Ravens with the groin issue, so this news isn't quite surprising. With the Cowboys on a short week having to play again Sunday, Wilson will likely need to log practice time in some fashion Thursday or Friday to have a chance to suit up. If the 25-year-old is unable to play, Darian Thompson would be in line again to handle starting strong safety duties.

