Wilson (groin) was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice.
Wilson missed Tuesday's game against the Ravens with the groin issue, so this news isn't quite surprising. With the Cowboys on a short week having to play again Sunday, Wilson will likely need to log practice time in some fashion Thursday or Friday to have a chance to suit up. If the 25-year-old is unable to play, Darian Thompson would be in line again to handle starting strong safety duties.
