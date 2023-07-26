Wilson, who was carted off the field during practice Wednesday, has been diagnosed with a calf strain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Considering a cart was involved in his leaving the field, this is likely good news for Wilson and the Cowboys. The 28-year-old is coming off the best season of his career and had amassed career highs in tackles and sacks, as he asserted himself as an important piece of the Cowboys' secondary. However, it's still unclear how much of camp he'll miss.