Wilson (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Commanders.
The safety was questionable coming into Sunday after logging a week of limited practices. Wilson has played in every game this season for the Cowboys and on more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in 13 of them, recording 80 tackles (42 solo), including 3.5 sacks, five pass breakups, including an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
