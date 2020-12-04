Wilson (groin) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Wilson wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report, indicating that he hurt his groin at some point over the last two practice sessions. That's quite concerning for his chances to play Tuesday against the Ravens. Wilson tied a career high with 10 tackles (nine solo) in last week's loss to the Football Team. Darian Thompson appears to be the top candidate to start in Wilson's place if he ends up inactive.