Wilson (neck) was a full participant for the Cowboys during Tuesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson had been nursing a neck injury suffered in the Cowboys' Week 12 comeback win over the Eagles. The upgrade to full practice signals he is once again comfortable enough with the issue to play, as he did in the Week 13 Thanksgiving victory over the Chiefs. The starting safety should be set to suit up for Thursday Night Football against the Lions, barring any setbacks.