Wilson (calf) is inactive Sunday against the Jets, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wilson was considered doubtful for the contest, so his inability to suit up shouldn't come as a surprise. He'll work to make his season debut Week 3 against the Cardinals.
