Wilson (elbow) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Wilson opened the week with a DNP due to an elbow injury he likely picked up during the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Jets. He ended the week with an LP-FP practice log and has been cleared to play in Sunday's road game. Wilson has 29 tackles (15 solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception) through the first five games of the regular season.