Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Working through elbow injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an elbow injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Wilson played 63 defensive snaps and recorded his second interception of the season during the Cowboys' Week 6 loss to the Panthers, but he looks to have picked up an elbow injury in the process. He would likely avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Commanders with a full practice over the next two days.